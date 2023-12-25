Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Wix.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $122.79 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $70.28 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.36.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.12.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

