Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $516,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,021 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after buying an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $568,344,000 after acquiring an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,006,000 after purchasing an additional 450,887 shares during the period. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 4.12. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SM Energy

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.