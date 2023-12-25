The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stake Reduced by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $182.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.81.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,971.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock valued at $610,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

