Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $227,000 Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

BNS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,174. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.34. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.7773 dividend. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

