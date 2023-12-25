Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $13.49 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 1.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

TD stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

