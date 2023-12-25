Baskin Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 22.9% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 36,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.6 %

RY traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.78. 779,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,098. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

