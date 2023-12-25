Baskin Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $82,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.62. 675,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,845. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

