Baskin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 35.8% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 4.7% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 59.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $215.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,817. The company has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 444.44%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

