Bitcoin Private Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00072062 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00038118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00024500 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

