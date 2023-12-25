Sourceless Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $195.92 million and approximately $698.98 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,693.03 or 1.00017250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00134910 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00933163 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,064.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

