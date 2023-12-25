Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $28.36 Million Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 2.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $28,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BN. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Performance

Brookfield stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,986,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,315. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,334.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -899.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.