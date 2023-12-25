Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $36.09 Million Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for approximately 3.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.56% of FirstService worth $36,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.86.

FirstService Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSV traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.26. 77,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.71 and a 200-day moving average of $151.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 20.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

