Genesis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Genesis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,177,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 978,889 shares during the period. Infosys makes up approximately 7.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $54,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after buying an additional 8,638,307 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Infosys by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after buying an additional 7,995,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Infosys by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Infosys by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFY. Nomura raised Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 7,018,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,805,162. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

