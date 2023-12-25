NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Position Reduced by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,147 shares during the period. NetEase comprises 9.7% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of NetEase worth $75,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in NetEase by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

NetEase Stock Performance

NetEase stock traded down $16.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,935. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.59 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.78.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.02%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.