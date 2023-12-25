Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $758,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total value of $1,108,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,052 shares of company stock valued at $31,133,610 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.2 %

ZS opened at $221.68 on Monday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.49 and a 200-day moving average of $163.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.35.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

