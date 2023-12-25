Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Genesis Investment Management LLP

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,289,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457,922 shares during the period. NU makes up about 13.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of NU worth $103,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NU by 647.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,900,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,554,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NU by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,950,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,861,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NU by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of NU by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,530,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,696,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,220,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. NU had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. New Street Research downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

