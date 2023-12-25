Baker Chad R Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baker Chad R raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises 2.2% of Baker Chad R’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on XYL. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 829,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,748. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

