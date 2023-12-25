Baker Chad R Buys New Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Baker Chad R purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Argus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.70. 1,174,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,966. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

