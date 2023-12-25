iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 85,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 13,006.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 53,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 53,067 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $77.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.