B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Cuts Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,407 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 106,774 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after buying an additional 73,640 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,085 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.49.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

