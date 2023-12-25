B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $144.43. 1,843,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.