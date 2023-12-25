B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 6,999 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 72.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,647 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,269,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,798,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 803,646 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $150,673,000 after buying an additional 583,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,146. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.85 and a 200-day moving average of $150.66. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a PEG ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.10.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

