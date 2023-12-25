B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 251 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.06 on Monday, hitting $201.70. 378,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,378. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

