B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after buying an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

MLM stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $496.38. The stock had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,468. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.94 and a twelve month high of $499.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

