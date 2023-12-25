Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after acquiring an additional 138,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 18.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,562 shares of company stock worth $8,806,162 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $65.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.14.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

