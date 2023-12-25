Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Humana stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $453.20. 1,054,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,752. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

