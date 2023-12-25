Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Orla Mining (OLA)

Orla Mining (TSE: OLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/21/2023 – Orla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – Orla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – Orla Mining was given a new C$6.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Orla Mining was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$4.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$5.50.

11/15/2023 – Orla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

11/14/2023 – Orla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2023 – Orla Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$4.50. The company had a trading volume of 968,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,639. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.56. Orla Mining Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.53 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.18.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). Orla Mining had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of C$80.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2290076 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier bought 7,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson purchased 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,792.50. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

