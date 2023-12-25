iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Decreased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after purchasing an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 105,826 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

DGRO opened at $53.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

