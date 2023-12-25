Streakk Hits 1-Day Volume of $8,624.85 (STKK)

Streakk (STKK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $426,913.35 and approximately $8,624.85 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streakk

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 0.04303666 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13,243.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

