Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stock Position Lifted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,306 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
