dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.10 million and approximately $3,009.34 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00165821 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00009081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,473,925 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99707601 USD and is up 1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $11,705.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.