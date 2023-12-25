holoride Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29.66 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $29.66 million and $254,398.27 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,287.54 or 0.05239920 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00110018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00027069 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00022245 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00016023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.0361837 USD and is up 6.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $243,341.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

