SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43.

SEI Investments has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. SEI Investments has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

SEIC opened at $64.59 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.65.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co purchased 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth $71,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 98.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 121.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

