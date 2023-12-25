HI (HI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $299,889.53

HI (HI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, HI has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $299,889.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,693.03 or 1.00017250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00134910 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,032,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00107644 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $319,844.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.