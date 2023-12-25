Threshold (T) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.99 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $270.07 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,693.03 or 1.00017250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.94 or 0.00134910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02616974 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $14,840,871.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

