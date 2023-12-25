MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $269.55 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $269.55 million and $41.40 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 126.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $58.94 or 0.00134910 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00023563 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,693.03 or 1.00017250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00012031 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00010703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003605 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 51.82324624 USD and is up 36.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $25,460,429.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

