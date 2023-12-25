Decentralized Social Trading Up 61.5% Over Last Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $388.06 million and approximately $785,021.60 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 61.5% against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $36.84 or 0.00084341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

