Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in General Electric by 143.0% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,216,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,313. The firm has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1-year low of $62.88 and a 1-year high of $128.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

