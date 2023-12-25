Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,082,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after acquiring an additional 198,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,122,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,880,000 after acquiring an additional 707,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,492,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after acquiring an additional 381,041 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.99. 1,285,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.82 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

