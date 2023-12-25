B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys New Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 319,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,112,000. Atlas Energy Solutions accounts for approximately 1.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AESI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at $34,749,797.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 29,234 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $590,526.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,720,287 shares in the company, valued at $34,749,797.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 8,640 shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,658,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,409,849.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock worth $1,110,984. Insiders own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 524,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,643. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.08). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 95.51% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $157.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

