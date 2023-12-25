Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 129 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 30,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 173.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth $373,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENS shares. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NYSE:ENS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. The company had a trading volume of 190,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,113. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $71.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.44%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

