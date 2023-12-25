STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Raised by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.85. 1,144,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,756. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $39.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.01.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,333,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.