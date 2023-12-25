Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $518,000 in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

ILF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. 681,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

