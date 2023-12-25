Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 76 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.85. 323,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,442. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average of $147.43. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.64.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

