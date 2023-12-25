Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Acquired by Integrated Investment Consultants LLC

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,422 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $681,000.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $113,663.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,045.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $526,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.93. 147,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

