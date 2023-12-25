Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.52. 2,833,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,297. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

