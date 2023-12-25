Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $565,000 Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,865,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,679,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,430,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,220,000 after acquiring an additional 462,131 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 909,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,038,000 after acquiring an additional 451,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,228,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,669,000 after acquiring an additional 428,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OII. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

In other news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,868.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 31,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $821,171.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,614.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,747 shares of company stock worth $1,258,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OII traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $21.60. 626,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $635.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

