Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $671,000 Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $36,997,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after purchasing an additional 421,342 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,849,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 3,632.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,050 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of FELE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,262. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Electric

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

