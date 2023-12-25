Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,968.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70,051 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $454.20. The company had a trading volume of 519,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,105. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.54 and a 200-day moving average of $433.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $476.35.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.31.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

