Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.15% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 45,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCSI. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 92,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,410. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.44. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. It offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands.

